Dr. Lavery has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kevin Lavery, MD
Overview of Dr. Kevin Lavery, MD
Dr. Kevin Lavery, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Jackson, MI. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from UMDNJ-New Jersey Medical School and is affiliated with Sparrow Hospital.
Dr. Lavery's Office Locations
Specialty Eye Institute1116 W GANSON ST, Jackson, MI 49202 Directions (517) 487-6511
TLC Eyecare & Laser Centers383 Fremont St # 301, Battle Creek, MI 49017 Directions (877) 852-8463
Morgan Medical Management PC2775 Blake Rd, Jackson, MI 49201 Directions (517) 787-2906
Specialty Eye Institute4016 W MAIN ST, Kalamazoo, MI 49006 Directions (269) 329-1003
Tlc Laser Eye Centers Lansing1515 Lake Lansing Rd Ste H, Lansing, MI 48912 Directions (517) 487-6511
Tlc Eye Care and Laser Centers363 Fremont St Ste 301, Battle Creek, MI 49017 Directions (269) 964-3018
Hospital Affiliations
- Sparrow Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Kevin Lavery is the only one that I trust with my eyes. He is the best. I pray for him all the time. He says I will need will need surgery to remove cateracts from my eyes ??. I trust him and no one else. Like I said, he's the best.
About Dr. Kevin Lavery, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 37 years of experience
- English
- 1629073036
Education & Certifications
- Kresge Eye Inst
- New York Eye and Ear Infirmary
- UMDNJ - University Hospital
- UMDNJ-New Jersey Medical School
- Ophthalmology
Dr. Lavery works at
