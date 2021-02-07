See All Pulmonary Doctors / Pulmonologists in Trenton, NJ
Dr. Kevin Law, MD

Pulmonary Disease
4.0 (65)
Accepting new patients
36 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Kevin Law, MD is a Pulmonologist in Trenton, NJ. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Critical Care Medicine. They graduated from NEW YORK UNIV SCH OF MED|New York University and is affiliated with Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital Hamilton.

Dr. Law works at Hamilton Pulmonology in Trenton, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease), Pneumonia and Emphysema along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Hamilton Pulmonology
    2312 Whitehorse Mercerville Rd, Trenton, NJ 08619 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (609) 586-7400

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital Hamilton

Experience & Treatment Frequency

COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Pneumonia
Emphysema
Treatment frequency



    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • CoreSource
    • Coventry Health Care
    • EmblemHealth
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Health Net
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Humana
    • Independence Blue Cross
    • Keystone Health Plan East
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • QualCare
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 65 ratings
    Patient Ratings (65)
    5 Star
    (46)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (14)
    About Dr. Kevin Law, MD

    Pulmonary Disease
    36 years of experience
    English, Italian and Spanish
    1558585497
    Education & Certifications

    NYU Med Center
    Boston City Hosp
    Boston City Hospital
    NEW YORK UNIV SCH OF MED|New York University
    Critical Care Medicine, Internal Medicine and Sleep Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Kevin Law, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Law is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Law has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Law has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Law has seen patients for COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease), Pneumonia and Emphysema, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Law on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    Dr. Law speaks Italian and Spanish.

    65 patients have reviewed Dr. Law. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Law.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Law, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Law appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

