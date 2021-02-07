Dr. Kevin Law, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Law is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kevin Law, MD
Dr. Kevin Law, MD is a Pulmonologist in Trenton, NJ. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Critical Care Medicine. They graduated from NEW YORK UNIV SCH OF MED|New York University and is affiliated with Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital Hamilton.
Hamilton Pulmonology2312 Whitehorse Mercerville Rd, Trenton, NJ 08619 Directions (609) 586-7400
- Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital Hamilton
Dr. Law is extremely knowledgeable about his field. He will take his time with you and explain everything to you, and listens and answers all of your questions completely. Dr. Law has been my Doctor for 5+ years and handled my lung cancer perfectly. I trust him implicitly. You should too.
- Pulmonary Disease
- 36 years of experience
- English, Italian and Spanish
- NYU Med Center
- Boston City Hosp
- Boston City Hospital
- NEW YORK UNIV SCH OF MED|New York University
- Critical Care Medicine, Internal Medicine and Sleep Medicine
