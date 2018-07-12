Dr. Kevin Lax, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lax is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kevin Lax, MD
Dr. Kevin Lax, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Mt Sinai School of Medicine and is affiliated with Doylestown Hospital, Holy Redeemer Hospital and Jefferson Abington Hospital.
Mnap Oncology Center9908 Roosevelt Blvd, Philadelphia, PA 19115 Directions (215) 464-3300
Central Bucks Specialists599 W State St Ste 200, Doylestown, PA 18901 Directions (267) 893-6800
Holy Redeemer Hospital1648 Huntingdon Pike, Jenkintown, PA 19046 Directions (215) 938-1550
Cardiology Consultants of Montgomery Co PC1650 Huntingdon Pike Ste 252, Jenkintown, PA 19046 Directions (215) 938-1550
Hospital Affiliations
- Doylestown Hospital
- Holy Redeemer Hospital
- Jefferson Abington Hospital
Dr. Lax has been my Cardiologist for the past eight years. He is both a proficient and a compassionate physician. During every appointment, he conducts a comprehensive examination, and most importantly takes the time to listen to my concerns and completely answer my questions. As the result of Dr. Lax's exceptional medical care, I continue to enjoy fine cardiovascular heath and would highly recommend Dr. Lax to any patient seeking a highly qualified Cardiologist.
- English, Spanish
- New York Hosp
- Mt Sinai School of Medicine
