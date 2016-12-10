Dr. Kevin Leahy, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Leahy is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kevin Leahy, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Kevin Leahy, MD
Dr. Kevin Leahy, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Wayne, PA. They graduated from ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania, Lancaster General Hospital, Penn Presbyterian Medical Center and Pennsylvania Hospital.
Dr. Leahy's Office Locations
Penn Medicine - Ear, Nose, And Throat145 King of Prussia Rd Ste G102N, Wayne, PA 19087 Directions (610) 902-5500
Penn Medicine Washington Square800 Spruce St, Philadelphia, PA 19107 Directions (215) 829-5180
Otorhinolaryngology Pmws800 Walnut St Fl 18, Philadelphia, PA 19107 Directions (215) 829-5180
University of Pennsylvania3400 Civic Center Blvd, Philadelphia, PA 19104 Directions (800) 789-7366
Hospital Affiliations
- Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania
- Lancaster General Hospital
- Penn Presbyterian Medical Center
- Pennsylvania Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Leahy performed my daughter's tonsillectomy and made a tough surgical procedure easier to deal with. I highly recommend him.
About Dr. Kevin Leahy, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- English
- 1083753339
Education & Certifications
- ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Otolaryngology
Dr. Leahy has seen patients for Cough, Sinusitis and Earwax Buildup, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Leahy on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Leahy. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Leahy.
