Overview of Dr. Kevin Leahy, MD

Dr. Kevin Leahy, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Wayne, PA. They graduated from ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania, Lancaster General Hospital, Penn Presbyterian Medical Center and Pennsylvania Hospital.



Dr. Leahy works at Penn Medicine - Ear, Nose, And Throat in Wayne, PA with other offices in Philadelphia, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Cough, Sinusitis and Earwax Buildup along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.