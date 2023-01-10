Dr. Kevin Lenhart, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lenhart is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kevin Lenhart, MD
Overview
Dr. Kevin Lenhart, MD is a Cardiovascular Technologist in Derby, CT. They completed their fellowship with Brookdale University Hospital Medical Center|Brookdale University Hospital Medical Center|St Vincents Medical Center|St Vincents Medical Center
They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 130 Division St Fl 1, Derby, CT 06418 Directions (203) 732-7455
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Vincent's Medical Center
- Bridgeport Hospital
- Griffin Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Lenhart has always been very attentive. It's sad the his Desk at Griffin Hospital in Derby personnel dont match his energy and are Cleary out of their League. Maybe employment at Penny's
About Dr. Kevin Lenhart, MD
- Cardiovascular Technology
- English
- 1417956012
Education & Certifications
- Brookdale University Hospital Medical Center|Brookdale University Hospital Medical Center|St Vincents Medical Center|St Vincents Medical Center
- Mountainside Hospital
- Mountainside Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lenhart has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lenhart accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lenhart has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Lenhart. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lenhart.
