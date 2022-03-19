Dr. Kevin Li, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Li is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kevin Li, MD
Overview
Dr. Kevin Li, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Pasadena, CA. They graduated from University of Southern California / Keck School of Medicine and is affiliated with San Gabriel Valley Medical Center.
Dr. Li works at
Locations
Anesthesia Expert Consultants2555 E Colorado Blvd, Pasadena, CA 91107 Directions (626) 538-8950
Hospital Affiliations
- San Gabriel Valley Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Guardian
- Health Net
- Humana
- Medicare
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I only have good things to say about this clinic. It is clean and the staff upfront works efficiently and are friendly. After car accident, my pain was unmanageable. Most of the time, I can't lay down . Dr. Li is a true professional. He is caring, asks questions, listens to my concerns, and provides answers with thorough explanations. I never felt rushed and he allowed me to express my medical concerns.
About Dr. Kevin Li, MD
- Pain Medicine
- English, Mandarin and Spanish
- 1083863690
Education & Certifications
- Case Western Reserve U/U Hosp Cleveland
- Brookdale University Hosp Med Ctr
- UCLA/West La Vamc
- University of Southern California / Keck School of Medicine
- University of California At Berkeley
- Anesthesiology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Li accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Li has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Li speaks Mandarin and Spanish.
27 patients have reviewed Dr. Li. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Li.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Li, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Li appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.