Dr. Kevin Liebovich, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Kevin Liebovich, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Gurnee, IL. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Loyola University Of Chicago/Stritch School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Advocate Condell Medical Center, Evanston Hospital and Vista Medical Center East.
Dr. Liebovich works at
Locations
Lake Shore Gastroenterology20 Tower Ct Ste C, Gurnee, IL 60031 Directions (847) 244-2960
Northshore Endoscopy Center101 Waukegan Rd Ste 980, Lake Bluff, IL 60044 Directions (847) 604-8700
Hospital Affiliations
- Advocate Condell Medical Center
- Evanston Hospital
- Vista Medical Center East
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I truly appreciated his approach. He listened and offered a plan to help me with my stomach problems. He understood and did not push certain medications I was trying to avoid. His staff is very friendly and when my insurance gave them some problems with the medication I choose they filed all the paperwork and obtained authorization. Very happy with Dr. Liebovich!!!
About Dr. Kevin Liebovich, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 24 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Loyola University Med Center
- Loyola University Of Chicago/Stritch School Of Medicine
- Gastroenterology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Liebovich has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Liebovich accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Liebovich works at
Dr. Liebovich has seen patients for Hernia, Constipation and Diarrhea, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Liebovich on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Liebovich speaks Spanish.
75 patients have reviewed Dr. Liebovich. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Liebovich.
