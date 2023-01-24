Overview

Dr. Kevin Liebovich, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Gurnee, IL. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Loyola University Of Chicago/Stritch School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Advocate Condell Medical Center, Evanston Hospital and Vista Medical Center East.



Dr. Liebovich works at Illinois Gastroenterology Group in Gurnee, IL with other offices in Lake Bluff, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Hernia, Constipation and Diarrhea along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.