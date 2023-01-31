Dr. Kevin Lindgren, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lindgren is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kevin Lindgren, MD
Overview of Dr. Kevin Lindgren, MD
Dr. Kevin Lindgren, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Woodbury, MN. They graduated from Medical College of Wisconsin and is affiliated with Abbott Northwestern Hospital and Mercy Hospital.
Dr. Lindgren works at
Dr. Lindgren's Office Locations
-
1
Summit Orthopedics: Woodbury (Woodlake Center)2090 Woodwinds Dr, Woodbury, MN 55125 Directions (651) 968-5201
-
2
Summit Orthopedics: Blaine10230 Baltimore St Ne, Blaine, MN 55449 Directions (651) 968-5201
-
3
Summit Orthopedics: Vadnais Heights Clinic3580 Arcade St, Vadnais Heights, MN 55127 Directions (651) 968-5201
Hospital Affiliations
- Abbott Northwestern Hospital
- Mercy Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- HealthPartners
- Humana
- Medica
- MultiPlan
- Principal Financial Group
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Lindgren?
Dr. Kevin Lindgren was excellent at explaining full knee replacements and how sometimes people are not happy with their results. He offered alternative options for pain relief, including a redo on the surgery.
About Dr. Kevin Lindgren, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- English
- 1467681932
Education & Certifications
- University of Utah Medical Center
- University of Nebraska / College of Medicine
- Medical College of Wisconsin
- University of Wisconsin / Madison
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lindgren has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lindgren accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lindgren has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lindgren works at
Dr. Lindgren has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Knee, Osteoarthritis and Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lindgren on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
28 patients have reviewed Dr. Lindgren. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lindgren.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lindgren, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lindgren appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.