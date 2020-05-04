Dr. Kevin Lisman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lisman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kevin Lisman, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Kevin Lisman, MD
Dr. Kevin Lisman, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Cardiology, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Interventional Cardiology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS AT DALLAS and is affiliated with Houston Methodist Clear Lake Hospital, Houston Methodist Hospital, Houston Methodist Sugar Land Hospital, Lake Charles Memorial Hospital, Liberty Dayton Regional Medical Center and Memorial Hermann - Texas Medical Center.
Dr. Lisman works at
Dr. Lisman's Office Locations
Houston Cardiovascular Asociates6400 Fannin St Ste 3000, Houston, TX 77030 Directions (713) 790-0841Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
J. Michael Bennett4543 Post Oak Place Dr Ste 105, Houston, TX 77027 Directions (713) 790-0841
Memorial Hermann - Texas Medical Center6411 Fannin St, Houston, TX 77030 Directions (713) 790-0841
Hospital Affiliations
- Houston Methodist Clear Lake Hospital
- Houston Methodist Hospital
- Houston Methodist Sugar Land Hospital
- Lake Charles Memorial Hospital
- Liberty Dayton Regional Medical Center
- Memorial Hermann - Texas Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Could not be in greater hands!!!
About Dr. Kevin Lisman, MD
- Cardiology
- 28 years of experience
- English
- 1467451971
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS AT DALLAS
- Interventional Cardiology
Dr. Lisman has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lisman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lisman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lisman has seen patients for Heart Disease, Mitral Valve Disease and Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lisman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
25 patients have reviewed Dr. Lisman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lisman.
