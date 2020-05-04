Overview of Dr. Kevin Lisman, MD

Dr. Kevin Lisman, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Cardiology, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Interventional Cardiology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS AT DALLAS and is affiliated with Houston Methodist Clear Lake Hospital, Houston Methodist Hospital, Houston Methodist Sugar Land Hospital, Lake Charles Memorial Hospital, Liberty Dayton Regional Medical Center and Memorial Hermann - Texas Medical Center.



Dr. Lisman works at Houston Cardiovascular Asociates in Houston, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Mitral Valve Disease and Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.