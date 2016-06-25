Overview of Dr. Kevin Logan, MD

Dr. Kevin Logan, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Fishers, IN. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from INDIANA UNIVERSITY / BLOOMINGTON and is affiliated with Community Hospital Anderson and ProMedica Toledo Hospital.



Dr. Logan works at Logan Institute For Health&Well in Fishers, IN. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

