Dr. Kevin Louie, MD
Overview of Dr. Kevin Louie, MD
Dr. Kevin Louie, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in San Francisco, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 43 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MICHIGAN / MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with California Pacific Medical Center Mission Bernal, Novato Community Hospital and Saint Francis Memorial Hospital.
Presidio Surgery Center1635 Divisadero St Ste 200, San Francisco, CA 94115 Directions (415) 353-7171
Hospital Affiliations
- California Pacific Medical Center Mission Bernal
- Novato Community Hospital
- Saint Francis Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Louie replaced both of my knees at the same time with fabulous results. Two days after surgery i was pain free and 7-10 days latr i was walking up stairs. When i got an infection in one of my knees he was very aggressive about treating this and has continued to periodically monitor me.
About Dr. Kevin Louie, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 43 years of experience
- English
- 1891737003
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MICHIGAN / MEDICAL CENTER
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Louie has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Louie accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Louie has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Louie has seen patients for Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain, Internal Derangement of Knee and Osteoarthritis of Knee, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Louie on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Louie. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Louie.
