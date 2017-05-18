Dr. Kevin Lowery, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lowery is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kevin Lowery, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Kevin Lowery, MD
Dr. Kevin Lowery, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Annandale, VA. They specialize in Nephrology, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from Eastern Virginia Medical School Of The Medical College Of Hampton Roads and is affiliated with Inova Fair Oaks Hospital and Inova Fairfax Hospital.
Dr. Lowery's Office Locations
Virginia Nephrology Group7060 Columbia Pike Ste 215, Annandale, VA 22003 Directions (703) 256-2569
Azura Surgery Center Arlington1005 N Glebe Rd Ste 200, Arlington, VA 22201 Directions (703) 908-0800
Virginia Nephrology Group3930 Walnut St Ste 101, Fairfax, VA 22030 Directions (703) 246-9246
Virginia Nephrology Group1635 N George Mason Dr Ste 215, Arlington, VA 22205 Directions (703) 841-0707
Hospital Affiliations
- Inova Fair Oaks Hospital
- Inova Fairfax Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Lowery has the hand of a top star surgeon. Highly recommended.
About Dr. Kevin Lowery, MD
- Nephrology
- 21 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1235350943
Education & Certifications
- BROWN UNIVERSITY
- Georgetown University Hospital
- Eastern Virginia Medical School Of The Medical College Of Hampton Roads
- Virginia Commonwealth University
Dr. Lowery has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lowery accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lowery has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lowery has seen patients for End-Stage Renal Disease, Acidosis and Gout, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lowery on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Lowery speaks Spanish.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Lowery. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lowery.
