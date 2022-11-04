Overview

Dr. Kevin Lukenda, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Linden, NJ. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from UMDNJ School of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital At Rahway, Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center, Hackensack Meridian Health JFK Medical Center and Trinitas Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Lukenda works at Linden Family Medical Group in Linden, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.