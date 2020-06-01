Overview of Dr. Kevin Lunde, MD

Dr. Kevin Lunde, MD is an Otolaryngic Allergy Specialist in Plano, TX. They specialize in Otolaryngic Allergy, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER / DENTAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Plano.



Dr. Lunde works at Dr. Lunde's Office in Plano, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Earwax Buildup, Laryngitis and Tinnitus along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.