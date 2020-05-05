Dr. Kevin Lutz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lutz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kevin Lutz, MD
Overview of Dr. Kevin Lutz, MD
Dr. Kevin Lutz, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Denver, CO. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from University of Colorado At Denver|University Of Colorado Health Sciences Center|University Of Colorado School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Presbyterian/St. Luke's Medical Center and OrthoColorado Hospital.
Dr. Lutz works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Lutz's Office Locations
-
1
The Center for Internal Medicine501 S Cherry St Ste 930, Denver, CO 80246 Directions (303) 963-0377
-
2
Concierge Medical Care180 Adams St Ste 200, Denver, CO 80206 Directions (303) 276-7590
Hospital Affiliations
- Presbyterian/St. Luke's Medical Center
- OrthoColorado Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Lutz?
Dr. Lutz was incredibly helpful, patient and Dr. Lutz went absolutely above & beyond the norm to help us during the COVID-19 pandemic. I couldn't recommend Dr. Lutz more to set the bar for what a patient-doctor relationship should be like.
About Dr. Kevin Lutz, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 31 years of experience
- English
- 1578562765
Education & Certifications
- Saint Joseph Hospital|St Joseph Hospital - Exempla
- University of Colorado At Denver|University Of Colorado Health Sciences Center|University Of Colorado School Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lutz has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lutz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lutz works at
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Lutz. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lutz.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lutz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lutz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.