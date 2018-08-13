Dr. Kevin Lyons, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lyons is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kevin Lyons, DPM
Overview of Dr. Kevin Lyons, DPM
Dr. Kevin Lyons, DPM is a Podiatric Surgery Specialist in Voorhees, NJ. They specialize in Podiatric Surgery, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Virtua Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital.
Dr. Lyons works at
Dr. Lyons' Office Locations
-
1
Foot & Ankle Specialists117 White Horse Rd E, Voorhees, NJ 08043 Directions (856) 435-4000Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 1:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Virtua Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- EmblemHealth
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- Keystone Health Plan East
- MagnaCare
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Lyons?
Very nice, great bedside manner and very informative....would highly recommend!
About Dr. Kevin Lyons, DPM
- Podiatric Surgery
- 21 years of experience
- English
- 1043275340
Education & Certifications
- University of Pennsylvania Medical Center
- The Mount Sinai Medical Center
- TEMPLE UNIVERSITY
- Delaware Valley University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lyons has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lyons accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lyons has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lyons works at
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Lyons. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lyons.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lyons, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lyons appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.