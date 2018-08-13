Overview of Dr. Kevin Lyons, DPM

Dr. Kevin Lyons, DPM is a Podiatric Surgery Specialist in Voorhees, NJ. They specialize in Podiatric Surgery, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Virtua Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital.



Dr. Lyons works at Foot & Ankle Specialists in Voorhees, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.