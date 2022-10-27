Dr. Kevin Lyu, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lyu is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kevin Lyu, MD
Overview of Dr. Kevin Lyu, MD
Dr. Kevin Lyu, MD is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Sports Medicine, has 8 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from SAINT GEORGE'S UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Texas Orthopedic Hospital.
Dr. Lyu's Office Locations
-
1
Texas Orthopedic Hospital7401 Main St, Houston, TX 77030 Directions (281) 606-2080Monday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pm
-
2
Fondren Orthopedic Group520 BLOSSOM ST, Webster, TX 77598 Directions (281) 606-2324Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesdayClosedThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFridayClosedSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
-
3
Fondren Orthopedic Group - Sugar Land13440 University Blvd Ste 100, Sugar Land, TX 77479 Directions (281) 606-2320Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
-
4
Baytown2635 W Baker Rd, Baytown, TX 77521 Directions (281) 606-2321
Hospital Affiliations
- Texas Orthopedic Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Lyu came highly recommended by our friends. My mother suffered a fall that resulted in persistent pain on the right shoulder. Dr. Lyu ordered necessary imaging studies to rule out serious injuries and offered steroid injection to the troubled area. My mother now has increased range of motion and the pain is much improved. He also went over some exercises that could facilitate and expedite the recovery. His website (painsolvemd) offers a wide array of helpful information. We recommend Dr. Lyu highly and are grateful that my mother is in his capable hands!
About Dr. Kevin Lyu, MD
- Sports Medicine
- 8 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- SAINT GEORGE'S UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Family Practice and Sports Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
