Dr. Kevin Magone, MD

Sports Medicine
4.5 (2)
Map Pin Small London, KY
Accepting new patients
Overview of Dr. Kevin Magone, MD

Dr. Kevin Magone, MD is a Sports Medicine Specialist in London, KY. 

Dr. Magone works at CHI Saint Joseph Medical Group - Orthopedics in London, KY with other offices in Somerset, KY. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Magone's Office Locations

  1. 1
    CHI Saint Joseph Medical Group - Orthopedics
    160 London Mountain View Dr Ste 800, London, KY 40741 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 2:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
  2. 2
    CHI Saint Joseph Medical Group - Orthopedics
    118 Tradepark Dr Ste B, Somerset, KY 42503 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders
Home Sleep Study
Sexually Transmitted Infections Screening
Achilles Tendinitis
ACTH (Cosyntropin) Stimulation Test
Adhesive Capsulitis
Alcohol Misuse Screening and Counseling
Alcohol or Substance Misuse Screening and Counseling
Anemia and Iron Deficiency Screening
Ankle Sprains and Strains
Arrhythmia Screening
Arthritis
Back Pain
Bacteriuria Screening
Blood Allergy Testing
Bone Density Scan
Breast Cancer Screening
Bursitis
Cancer Screening
Cardiovascular Stress Test
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Chest Pain Evaluation
Chlamydia Infection Screening
Cholesterol Screening
Chronic Neck Pain
Chronic Pain
Coccygeal Pain
Dementia Evaluation
Dementia or Depression Screening
Detoxification Evaluation
Diabetes Screening
Diabetes Type 2
Diabetic Evaluation
Dipstick Urinalysis
Disability Evaluation
Drug Allergy Testing
Dual-Energy X-Ray Absorptiometry (DEXA) Scan
Dyslexia Assessment
Echocardiography
Electrocardiogram (EKG)
Fetal Cardiac Screening
Ganglion Cyst
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Genetic Screening for Breast Cancer
Geriatric Assessment
Gonorrhea Screening
Health Screening
HeartAware Online Risk Screening
Hepatitis A Screening
Hepatitis B Virus Screening
Hepatitis C Virus Screening
Hepatitis Screening
Herpes Simplex Screening
HIV Screening
Hypertension
Impairment Rating Evaluation
Independent Educational Evaluation
Joint Fluid Test
Joint Pain
Knee Sprain
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow)
Limb Pain
Low Back Pain
Lyme Disease Evaluation
Mammography
McMurray's Test
Melanoma Screening
Memory Evaluation
Menopause Evaluation and Treatment
Mole Evaluation
Muscle Weakness
Oral Glucose Tolerance Test
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist
Osteoarthritis of Hands
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
Osteopenia
Osteoporosis Screening
Ovarian Cancer Screening
Patch Testing
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Pre-Operative Evaluation
Pregnancy Test
Prostate Cancer Screening
Prostate Cancer Screening Exam (DRE)
Psychiatric Evaluation
Psychiatric Evaluation - Child and Adolescent
Psychological Evaluation
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Rapid Flu Test
Runner's Knee
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis
Skin Screenings
Skin Testing and Screening
Sleep Apnea
Spinal and Postural Screening
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
STD Screening
Strep Test
Syphilis Screening
Thyroid Screening
Tobacco Use Disorder
Trichomoniasis Screening
Tuberculosis Screening
Urine Pregnancy Test
Vaccination
Vaginosis Screening
VAP Lipid Testing
Wheelchair Evaluation
Worker's Compensation Evaluations

Ratings & Reviews

4.5
Average provider rating
Based on 2 ratings
Patient Ratings (2)
5 Star
(1)
4 Star
(1)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
About Dr. Kevin Magone, MD

Specialties
  Sports Medicine
Specialties
Languages Spoken
  English
Languages Spoken
Gender
  Male
Gender
NPI Number
  1801209069
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Hospital Affiliations

  • Saint Joseph London

