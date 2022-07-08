Overview of Dr. Kevin Maguire, MD

Dr. Kevin Maguire, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Norwich, CT. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from UNIV OF MA MED SCH|University of Massachusetts School of Medicine and is affiliated with Backus Hospital, Charlton Memorial Hospital, Saint Luke's Hospital Of New Bedford, Southcoast Hospitals Group – Tobey and University Of Vermont Medical Center.



Dr. Maguire works at Hartford HealthCare Medical Group in Norwich, CT with other offices in Fairhaven, MA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.