Dr. Kevin Maguire, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
3.9 (14)
Norwich, CT
Accepting new patients
33 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Kevin Maguire, MD

Dr. Kevin Maguire, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Norwich, CT. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from UNIV OF MA MED SCH|University of Massachusetts School of Medicine and is affiliated with Backus Hospital, Charlton Memorial Hospital, Saint Luke's Hospital Of New Bedford, Southcoast Hospitals Group – Tobey and University Of Vermont Medical Center.

Dr. Maguire works at Hartford HealthCare Medical Group in Norwich, CT with other offices in Fairhaven, MA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Maguire's Office Locations

    Surgical Associates of Norwich LLC
    330 Washington St Ste 520, Norwich, CT 06360 (860) 425-5300
    Southcoast Health Cardiology
    208 Mill Rd, Fairhaven, MA 02719 (508) 973-2207
    Monday
    9:00am - 4:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 4:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Backus Hospital
  • Charlton Memorial Hospital
  • Saint Luke's Hospital Of New Bedford
  • Southcoast Hospitals Group – Tobey
  • University Of Vermont Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Gynecomastia
Bedsores
  View other providers who treat Bedsores
Benign Tumor
Birthmark
Body Contouring (After Weight Loss Surgery)
Breast Diseases
Breast Hypoplasia
Breast Ptosis
Burn Injuries
Cancer
  View other providers who treat Cancer
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion
Fat Grafting to the Breast
Fat Grafting to the Buttock
Fat Grafting to the Face
Liposuction
Localized Fat Deposits
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Oral and-or Facial Cleft
Second-Degree Burns
Skin and Tissue Reduction
Skin Cancer
Skin Grafts
Check your insurance
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareSource
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Community Health Choice
    • EmblemHealth
    • Fidelis Care
    • First Health
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Health Net
    • HealthPlus
    • HealthPlus Amerigroup
    • Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Husky Health
    • inHealth
    • INTotal Health
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • Midwest Health Plan
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • MVP Health Care
    • Peach State Health Plan
    • PHP-Physicians Health Plan
    • POMCO Group
    • Simply Healthcare Plans
    • Staywell (Wellcare)
    • Tufts Health Plan
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Universal American
    • Wellcare of Georgia

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 14 ratings
    Patient Ratings (14)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Jul 08, 2022
    He did my breast reduction. I'm still healing, but he has been so supportive through the whole process, including getting it covered by my insurance. He always has time to answer a question. His staff are amazing. I'm also quite satisfied with my results so far!
    Sam S — Jul 08, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Kevin Maguire, MD

    Specialties
    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 33 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    1750488839
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Internship
    • University Of Massachusetts Med School
    Medical Education
    • UNIV OF MA MED SCH|University of Massachusetts School of Medicine
    Board Certifications
    • Plastic Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Kevin Maguire, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Maguire is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Maguire has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Maguire has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    14 patients have reviewed Dr. Maguire. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Maguire.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Maguire, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Maguire appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

