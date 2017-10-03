Overview

Dr. Kevin Malone, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Chula Vista, CA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 44 years of experience. They graduated from Mayo Medical School and is affiliated with Sharp Chula Vista Medical Center and Sharp Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Malone works at Family and Preventitive Medical Center in Chula Vista, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.