Dr. Kevin Malone, MD

Dr. Kevin Malone, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Cleveland, OH. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from UNIV OF CINCINNATI COLL OF MED and is affiliated with Lake Health Beachwood Medical Center, University Hospitals Ahuja Medical Center and University Hospitals Cleveland Medical Center.



Dr. Malone works at University Hospital Health System in Cleveland, OH with other offices in Westlake, OH and Mayfield Village, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, Osteoarthritis of Hands and Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.