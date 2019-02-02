Dr. Kevin Malone, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Malone is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kevin Malone, MD
Overview of Dr. Kevin Malone, MD
Dr. Kevin Malone, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Cleveland, OH. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from UNIV OF CINCINNATI COLL OF MED and is affiliated with Lake Health Beachwood Medical Center, University Hospitals Ahuja Medical Center and University Hospitals Cleveland Medical Center.
Dr. Malone's Office Locations
University Hospital Health System11100 Euclid Ave, Cleveland, OH 44106 Directions (216) 844-7200Monday1:00pm - 5:00pmWednesday1:00pm - 5:00pm
University Hospitals Cleveland Medical Center / Westlake960 Clague Rd Ste 3110, Westlake, OH 44145 Directions (216) 844-9080
University Hospital Cleveland Medical Center730 Som Center Rd Ste 130, Mayfield Village, OH 44143 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Lake Health Beachwood Medical Center
- University Hospitals Ahuja Medical Center
- University Hospitals Cleveland Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Amazing doctor. Had a six inch bar put in my wrist and couldn’t be happier! He and his team are truly incredible. I would recommend Dr. Malone to everyone! My hero! Surgeries done: wrist fusion and carpal release. 100% satisfied!
About Dr. Kevin Malone, MD
- Orthopedic Hand Surgery
- 22 years of experience
- English
- 1881794691
Education & Certifications
- UNIV OF CINCINNATI COLL OF MED
