Overview of Dr. Kevin Marler, MD

Dr. Kevin Marler, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Shreveport, LA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE IN SHREVEPORT and is affiliated with Christus Highland Medical Center and Willis-Knighton Medical Center.



Dr. Marler works at Willis-Knighton Surgical Consultants in Shreveport, LA. They frequently treat conditions like Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision, Inguinal Hernia Repair, Open and Port Placements or Replacements along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.