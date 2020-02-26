Overview of Dr. Kevin Martin, MD

Dr. Kevin Martin, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Edgewood, KY. They specialize in General Surgery, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from Vanderbilt University and is affiliated with St. Elizabeth Edgewood Hospital and St. Elizabeth Florence Hospital.



Dr. Martin works at St. Elizabeth Physicians- General And Vascular Surgery in Edgewood, KY. They frequently treat conditions like Atherosclerosis, Aneurysm, Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD and PVD) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.