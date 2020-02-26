Dr. Martin has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kevin Martin, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Kevin Martin, MD
Dr. Kevin Martin, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Edgewood, KY. They specialize in General Surgery, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from Vanderbilt University and is affiliated with St. Elizabeth Edgewood Hospital and St. Elizabeth Florence Hospital.
Dr. Martin works at
Dr. Martin's Office Locations
-
1
Vascular Imaging Center - Edgewood20 Medical Village Dr Ste 254, Edgewood, KY 41017 Directions (859) 344-1600
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Elizabeth Edgewood Hospital
- St. Elizabeth Florence Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Martin?
I have seen Dr. Martin for many years due to my health issues. He is always courteous and kind and truly cares about his patients. He has a great staff with Lana and the team. I would highly recommend Dr. Martin for any vascular needs. He is the best!
About Dr. Kevin Martin, MD
- General Surgery
- 41 years of experience
- English
- 1801888219
Education & Certifications
- Vanderbilt University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Martin accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Martin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Martin works at
Dr. Martin has seen patients for Atherosclerosis, Aneurysm, Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD and PVD), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Martin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Martin. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Martin.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Martin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Martin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.