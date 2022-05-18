Overview of Dr. Kevin Masur, MD

Dr. Kevin Masur, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Mesa, AZ. They specialize in General Surgery, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from Indiana University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Banner Desert Medical Center and HonorHealth Scottsdale Osborn Medical Center.



Dr. Masur works at Arizona Advanced Surgery, Mesa, AZ in Mesa, AZ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.