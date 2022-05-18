Dr. Kevin Masur, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Masur is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kevin Masur, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Kevin Masur, MD
Dr. Kevin Masur, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Mesa, AZ. They specialize in General Surgery, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from Indiana University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Banner Desert Medical Center and HonorHealth Scottsdale Osborn Medical Center.
Dr. Masur's Office Locations
Mesa2945 S Dobson Rd, Mesa, AZ 85202 Directions (480) 969-4138Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Banner Desert Medical Center
- HonorHealth Scottsdale Osborn Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- AARP
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Banner Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- City of Mesa Health Plan
- CopperPoint Mutual
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Health Net
- Humana
- SCAN Health Plan
- Self Pay
- United Healthcare Community Plan
- UnitedHealthCare
- Zenith Administrators Inc
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Masur is an absolutely wonderful human being. I had an intense invasive surgery for my pilonidal disease and everything went off without a hitch. He has wonderful bedside manner and has shown me compassion and respect throughout the healing process. I am so grateful and blessed for his services and would recommend him to anyone.
About Dr. Kevin Masur, MD
- General Surgery
- 18 years of experience
- English
- 1306040407
Education & Certifications
- Indiana University School of Medicine
- Wabash College
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Masur has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Masur accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Masur has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
34 patients have reviewed Dr. Masur. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Masur.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Masur, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Masur appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.