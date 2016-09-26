Dr. Kevin Mathisson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mathisson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kevin Mathisson, MD
Dr. Kevin Mathisson, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Scarsdale, NY. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from Albert Einstein Medical Center.
Child Education of Westchesterllc1075 Central Park Ave Ste 409, Scarsdale, NY 10583 Directions (914) 723-2020
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Really can't say enough good things about Dr. Mathisson and his staff. Knowledgable, informative, and genuinely cares about the patient. He took the time to explain more to me than the primary that referred me, and did a thorough and detailed exam. A+!
- Ophthalmology
- 32 years of experience
- English, Portuguese
- 1326076639
- Albert Einstein Medical Center
Dr. Mathisson has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mathisson accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mathisson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mathisson has seen patients for Ocular Hypertension, Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) and Allergic Conjunctivitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mathisson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Mathisson speaks Portuguese.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Mathisson. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mathisson.
