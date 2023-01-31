See All Psychiatrists in Leawood, KS
Dr. Kevin Mays, MD

Psychiatry
3.9 (74)
Map Pin Small Leawood, KS
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Kevin Mays, MD

Dr. Kevin Mays, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Leawood, KS. They completed their residency with University Hospital Of Arkansas

Dr. Mays works at Psychiatry Associates of Kansas City in Leawood, KS. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Mays' Office Locations

  1. 1
    Psychiatry Associates of Kansas City
    8900 State Line Rd Ste 380, Leawood, KS 66206 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (913) 385-7252

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Western Missouri Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

ADHD and-or ADD
Adjustment Disorder
Anxiety
ADHD and-or ADD
Adjustment Disorder
Anxiety

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders) Chevron Icon
Family Psychotherapy Chevron Icon
Impulse Control Disorders Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder (OCD) Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness Chevron Icon
Schizophrenia Chevron Icon
Schizophreniform and Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
SIR-Spheres® Chevron Icon
    • Advantra
    • Aetna
    • American Postal Workers Union Health Plan
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Kansas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Kansas City
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cenpatico Behavioral Health
    • Cigna
    • CompCare
    • CoreSource
    • CorVel
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Family Health Partners
    • First Health
    • HCA Midwest Comp Care
    • Health Net
    • Healthcare USA
    • Homestate Health Plan
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • Missouri Care
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • New Directions Behavioral Health
    • PHCS
    • Preferred Health Professionals
    • Preferred Mental Health Management, LLC
    • Premier Group Insurance
    • Savility
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellCare
    • Worker's Compensation

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 74 ratings
    Patient Ratings (74)
    5 Star
    (50)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (3)
    1 Star
    (18)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Kevin Mays, MD

    Specialties
    • Psychiatry
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1598735144
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • University Hospital Of Arkansas
    Residency

