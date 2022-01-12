Dr. Kevin McCarthy, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. McCarthy is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kevin McCarthy, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Baton Rouge, LA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Wayne State University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Ochsner Medical Center - Baton Rouge and Our Lady Of The Lake Regional Medical Center.
Bone Joint Clinic of Baton Rouge Inc. A Professional Medical Corp.7301 Hennessy Blvd Ste 200, Baton Rouge, LA 70808 Directions (225) 766-0050Wednesday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturday10:00am - 5:00pmSunday10:00am - 5:00pm
Bone & Joint Clinic of Baton Rouge, Inc.5000 Odonavan Blvd Ste 306, Walker, LA 70785 Directions (225) 766-0050
Hospital Affiliations
- Ochsner Medical Center - Baton Rouge
- Our Lady Of The Lake Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- ChoiceCare Network
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- PPO Plus
- Worker's Compensation
Dr McCarthy is a excellent surgeon. All of his PA’s are professional & courteous. His office manager Heather is one of the BEST. She is willing to help however needed.
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 24 years of experience
- English
- 1407843501
- Dr. Randy Betz and Dr. David Clements
- Tulane Department Of Orthopaedics
- Tulane Department Of Surgery
- Wayne State University School Of Medicine
- Michigan State University
- Orthopedic Surgery
Dr. McCarthy has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. McCarthy accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. McCarthy has seen patients for Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Osteoarthritis of Spine, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. McCarthy on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
84 patients have reviewed Dr. McCarthy. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McCarthy.
