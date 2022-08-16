See All General Surgeons in Norwood, MA
Dr. Kevin McCarthy, MD

General Surgery
4.5 (17)
Map Pin Small Norwood, MA
Accepting new patients
26 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Kevin McCarthy, MD

Dr. Kevin McCarthy, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Norwood, MA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from TUFTS UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Good Samaritan Medical Center, MetroWest Medical Center - Framingham Union Hospital, Norwood Hospital and Sturdy Memorial Hospital.

Dr. McCarthy works at Mccarthy & Mccarthy Mds in Norwood, MA with other offices in Needham, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Umbilical Hernia and Abdominal Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Dr. McCarthy's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Mccarthy & Mccarthy Mds
    825 Washington St Ste 270, Norwood, MA 02062 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (781) 769-0500
  2. 2
    Beth Israel Deaconess Hospital-needham Campus
    148 Chestnut St, Needham, MA 02492 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (781) 453-7740
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Good Samaritan Medical Center
  • MetroWest Medical Center - Framingham Union Hospital
  • Norwood Hospital
  • Sturdy Memorial Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Umbilical Hernia
Abdominal Pain
Gallstones
Umbilical Hernia
Abdominal Pain
Gallstones

Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Appendectomy, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Appendicitis Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Colectomy Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Removal Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy), Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Hernia Repair Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ileus
Incisional Hernia Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Repair, Open Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Lumpectomy Chevron Icon
Mastectomy Chevron Icon
Mesenteric Lymphadenitis Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines Chevron Icon
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
Abdominoplasty Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Appendectomy, Open Chevron Icon
Axillary Lymph Node Dissection Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Bile Duct Procedure Chevron Icon
Biliary Drainage Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Duodenal Polypectomy Chevron Icon
Enterostomy (Laparoscopic or Open) Chevron Icon
Excision of Rectal Tumor Chevron Icon
Excision of Stomach Tumor Chevron Icon
Gastric Bypass Surgery, Open Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Gastrotomy Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Incisional Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Intestinal Abscess Chevron Icon
Ischemic Colitis Chevron Icon
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision Chevron Icon
Megacolon Chevron Icon
Neoplasm of Gastrointestinal Tract Chevron Icon
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Open Incisional and-or Ventral Hernia Repair Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Proctectomy, Open or Laparoscopic (incl. Swenson and Duhamel Procedures) Chevron Icon
Pyloric Stenosis Chevron Icon
Removal or Destruction of Rectal or Intestinal Tumor (incl. Colonoscopy, Proctosigmoidoscopy, Sigmoidoscopy and Control of Hemorrhage) Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Tumor Removal Chevron Icon
Sphincterotomy Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Umbilical or Ventral Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana
    • Tufts Health Plan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 17 ratings
    Patient Ratings (17)
    5 Star
    (14)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Aug 16, 2022
    I would recommend Dr McCarthy to everyone, very caring, knowledgeable Dr. compassionate, explains everything very well, His office staff is something else, I had surgery and the Dr. wanted to see me for a follow- up within 2 weeks, I called a couple of times and I get the answering service during regular business hours, they tell me they will send message to the office for a return call, I have been waiting for 3 days now. Not very business like, Dr could lose a few patience this way and it's too bad, he doesn't doesn't deserve this, neither does his patience.
    C.F — Aug 16, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Kevin McCarthy, MD
    About Dr. Kevin McCarthy, MD

    • General Surgery
    Specialties
    • 26 years of experience
    • English
    • 1851302590
    Education & Certifications

    • TUFTS UNIVERSITY
    • General Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Kevin McCarthy, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. McCarthy is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. McCarthy has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. McCarthy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. McCarthy has seen patients for Umbilical Hernia and Abdominal Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. McCarthy on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    17 patients have reviewed Dr. McCarthy. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McCarthy.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. McCarthy, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. McCarthy appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

