Dr. Kevin McCarthy, MD
Dr. Kevin McCarthy, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Norwood, MA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from TUFTS UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Good Samaritan Medical Center, MetroWest Medical Center - Framingham Union Hospital, Norwood Hospital and Sturdy Memorial Hospital.
Mccarthy & Mccarthy Mds825 Washington St Ste 270, Norwood, MA 02062 Directions (781) 769-0500
Beth Israel Deaconess Hospital-needham Campus148 Chestnut St, Needham, MA 02492 Directions (781) 453-7740Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Good Samaritan Medical Center
- MetroWest Medical Center - Framingham Union Hospital
- Norwood Hospital
- Sturdy Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- Tufts Health Plan
I would recommend Dr McCarthy to everyone, very caring, knowledgeable Dr. compassionate, explains everything very well, His office staff is something else, I had surgery and the Dr. wanted to see me for a follow- up within 2 weeks, I called a couple of times and I get the answering service during regular business hours, they tell me they will send message to the office for a return call, I have been waiting for 3 days now. Not very business like, Dr could lose a few patience this way and it's too bad, he doesn't doesn't deserve this, neither does his patience.
About Dr. Kevin McCarthy, MD
- General Surgery
- 26 years of experience
- English
- 1851302590
Education & Certifications
- TUFTS UNIVERSITY
- General Surgery
Dr. McCarthy has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. McCarthy accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. McCarthy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. McCarthy has seen patients for Umbilical Hernia and Abdominal Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. McCarthy on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. McCarthy. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McCarthy.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. McCarthy, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. McCarthy appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.