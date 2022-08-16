Overview of Dr. Kevin McCarthy, MD

Dr. Kevin McCarthy, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Norwood, MA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from TUFTS UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Good Samaritan Medical Center, MetroWest Medical Center - Framingham Union Hospital, Norwood Hospital and Sturdy Memorial Hospital.



Dr. McCarthy works at Mccarthy & Mccarthy Mds in Norwood, MA with other offices in Needham, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Umbilical Hernia and Abdominal Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.