Overview of Dr. Kevin McElroy, DO

Dr. Kevin McElroy, DO is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Ramsey, NJ. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation. They graduated from UMDNJ-SCH OF OSTEO MED and is affiliated with Valley Hospital.



Dr. McElroy works at Progressive Spine and Sports Medicine in Ramsey, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Low Back Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.