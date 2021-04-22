Overview of Dr. Kevin McGeehan, DO

Dr. Kevin McGeehan, DO is a Neurology Specialist in Warsaw, IN. They specialize in Neurology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Kosciusko Community Hospital, Parkview Whitley Hospital, Saint Joseph Health System - Plymouth Medical Center and Woodlawn Hospital.



Dr. McGeehan works at Warsaw Neurology in Warsaw, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Tremor, Restless Leg Syndrome and All Headaches (incl. Migraine) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.