Dr. Kevin McGeehan, DO
Offers telehealth
Dr. Kevin McGeehan, DO is a Neurology Specialist in Warsaw, IN. They specialize in Neurology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Kosciusko Community Hospital, Parkview Whitley Hospital, Saint Joseph Health System - Plymouth Medical Center and Woodlawn Hospital.
Northern Lakes Orthopaedics & Sports Medicine3505 Lake City Hwy, Warsaw, IN 46580 Directions (574) 372-7676
Hospital Affiliations
- Kosciusko Community Hospital
- Parkview Whitley Hospital
- Saint Joseph Health System - Plymouth Medical Center
- Woodlawn Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
- Neurology
- 24 years of experience
- English
- 1871581561
- PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
Dr. McGeehan has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. McGeehan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. McGeehan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. McGeehan has seen patients for Tremor, Restless Leg Syndrome and All Headaches (incl. Migraine), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. McGeehan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
24 patients have reviewed Dr. McGeehan. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McGeehan.
