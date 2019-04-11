See All General Surgeons in Phoenix, AZ
Dr. Kevin McGeever, MD

General Surgery
4.3 (6)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Dr. Kevin McGeever, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They graduated from St. Joseph's Hospital and Medical Center and is affiliated with St. Joseph's Hospital And Medical Center.

Dr. McGeever works at Dignity Health Medical Group in Phoenix, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Wound Repair along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Dignity Health Medical Group - Surgical Specialties - St. Joseph's
    500 W Thomas Rd Ste 400, Phoenix, AZ 85013 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Wound Repair
Excision of Breast Tumor
Gallstones
Wound Repair
Excision of Breast Tumor
Gallstones

Wound Repair Chevron Icon
Excision of Breast Tumor Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Abdominoplasty Chevron Icon
Appendectomy, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Appendicitis Chevron Icon
Axillary Lymph Node Dissection Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Removal Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy), Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Hernia Repair Chevron Icon
Incisional Hernia Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Repair, Open Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Laparoscopic Diaphragmatic or Paraesophageal Hernia Repair With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision Chevron Icon
Mastectomy Chevron Icon
Open Incisional and-or Ventral Hernia Repair Chevron Icon
Rib Fracture Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Tumor Removal Chevron Icon
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Umbilical or Ventral Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Advanced Robotic Surgery Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Anorectal Abscess Chevron Icon
Appendectomy Chevron Icon
Appendectomy, Open Chevron Icon
Arteriovenous Fistula Repair Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Bile Duct Procedure Chevron Icon
Biliary Atresia Chevron Icon
Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Bunion Surgery Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Cholangiocarcinoma Chevron Icon
Cholecystoenterostomy Chevron Icon
Colectomy Chevron Icon
Colectomy and Sigmoidectomy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax) Chevron Icon
Colonoscopy, Proctosigmoidoscopy, and Sigmoidoscopy Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Duodenal Polypectomy Chevron Icon
Empyema Chevron Icon
Enterostomy (Laparoscopic or Open) Chevron Icon
Esophageal Cancer Chevron Icon
Esophageal Varices Chevron Icon
Excision of Bile Duct Tumor Chevron Icon
Excision of Parotid, Sublingual, or Submandibular Gland Chevron Icon
Femoral Hernia Repair, Open Chevron Icon
Gallbladder and Biliary Tract Cancer Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy), Open Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Gastrotomy Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Hepatectomy Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
Incisional Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Intestinal Abscess Chevron Icon
Intestinal Transplant (incl. Enterectomy) Chevron Icon
Ischemic Colitis Chevron Icon
Laparoscopic Abdominal Surgery Chevron Icon
Laparoscopic Adrenal Surgery Chevron Icon
Laparoscopic Adrenalectomy Chevron Icon
Laparoscopic Anti-Reflux Surgery Chevron Icon
Laparoscopic Colectomy Chevron Icon
Laparoscopic Colon Surgery Chevron Icon
Laparoscopic Excision or Destruction of Ovary With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Laparoscopic Splenectomy Chevron Icon
Laparoscopic Surgical Procedure Chevron Icon
Laparoscopic Ventral Herniorrhaphy Chevron Icon
Laparoscopy Chevron Icon
Laparotomy Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
Liver Cancer Chevron Icon
Lumpectomy Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Male Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Neoplasm of Gastrointestinal Tract Chevron Icon
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Non-Invasive Mechanical Ventilation With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Orchiectomy Chevron Icon
Pancreatectomy (incl. Pancreas Transplant and Whipple Procedure) Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Peptic Ulcer Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm and Dissection Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Dissection Chevron Icon
Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Proctectomy, Open or Laparoscopic (incl. Swenson and Duhamel Procedures) Chevron Icon
Puncture Aspiration Chevron Icon
Removal of Reproductive Organs (Hysterectomy, Oophorectomy, Salpingectomy, Salpingo-Oophorectomy, Resection of Peritoneal Malignancy) Chevron Icon
Removal or Destruction of Rectal or Intestinal Tumor (incl. Colonoscopy, Proctosigmoidoscopy, Sigmoidoscopy and Control of Hemorrhage) Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Testicular Cancer Chevron Icon
Thoracentesis Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
Tracheal Surgery Chevron Icon
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines Chevron Icon
Video-Assisted Thoracoscopic Surgery (VATS) or Thoracotomy Chevron Icon
Vulvar Cancer Chevron Icon
    Insurance Accepted

    • AARP
    • Aetna
    • Ameriben
    • Anthem
    • Arizona Health Care Cost Containment System (AHCCCS)
    • Assurant Health
    • AZ Foundation Medical Care (AZFMC)
    • Bashas Benefit Trust
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Broadspire
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • ChoiceCare Network
    • Cigna
    • CopperPoint Mutual
    • First Health
    • Health Choice of Arizona
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • Mercy Care
    • MultiPlan
    • Phoenix Health Plan
    • Self Pay
    • Three Rivers Provider Network
    • Tricare
    • Triwest
    • United Healthcare Community Plan
    • United Healthcare Life Insurance Company
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • USA Managed Care Organization
    • Worker's Compensation

    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Kevin McGeever, MD

    • General Surgery
    • English
    • Male
    • 1144330408
    Education & Certifications

    • Maricopa Medical Center
    • Maricopa Medical Center
    • St. Joseph's Hospital and Medical Center
    • General Surgery
    Hospital Affiliations

    • St. Joseph's Hospital And Medical Center

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Kevin McGeever, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. McGeever is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. McGeever has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. McGeever has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. McGeever works at Dignity Health Medical Group in Phoenix, AZ. View the full address on Dr. McGeever’s profile.

    Dr. McGeever has seen patients for Wound Repair, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. McGeever on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    6 patients have reviewed Dr. McGeever. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McGeever.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. McGeever, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. McGeever appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

