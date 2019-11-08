Overview

Dr. Kevin McGill, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from Georgetown University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Piedmont Hospital.



Dr. McGill works at Gwinnett Surgical Associates in Atlanta, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Obesity along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.