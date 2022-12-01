Dr. Kevin McGrath, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. McGrath is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kevin McGrath, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Kevin McGrath, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Wethersfield, CT. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Creighton University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Saint Francis Hospital.
Locations
Adult and Pediatric Allergy and Asthma of CT912 Silas Deane Hwy Ste 100, Wethersfield, CT 06109 Directions (860) 257-3535
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Francis Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Community Health Network
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- Locals (any local)
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- National Elevator
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. McGrath is the kindest, most caring and most patient doctor I have ever had!
About Dr. Kevin McGrath, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 39 years of experience
- English
- 1306840343
Education & Certifications
- Long Island College Hospital
- University Conn Health Center
- U Conn Hlth Ctr|University Conn Health Center
- Creighton University School Of Medicine
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. McGrath accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. McGrath has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. McGrath. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McGrath.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. McGrath, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. McGrath appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.