Dr. Kevin McNamara, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Kevin McNamara, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Tulsa, OK.
They frequently treat conditions like Diarrhea, Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis and Gastritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 4200 E Skelly Dr, Tulsa, OK 74135 Directions (918) 438-7050
-
2
Adult Gastroenterology Assocs6465 S Yale Ave Ste 1002, Tulsa, OK 74136 Directions (918) 481-4700Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
-
3
Adult Gastroenterology Associates1560 E 21st St Ste 150, Tulsa, OK 74114 Directions (918) 749-4887Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Francis Hospital
- Saint Francis Hospital South
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Community Care Network
- Coventry Health Care of Oklahoma
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
After my initial visit, I scheduled a surgical procedure. I have total faith in his abilities as a specialist.
About Dr. Kevin McNamara, MD
- Gastroenterology
- English
- 1770744575
Education & Certifications
- Gastroenterology
Frequently Asked Questions
