Dr. Kevin McPherson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. McPherson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kevin McPherson, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Kevin McPherson, MD
Dr. Kevin McPherson, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Columbus, GA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Tennessee Health Science Center College Of Medicine.
Dr. McPherson works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. McPherson's Office Locations
-
1
Psychiatric Services at Brookstone2263 Brookstone Centre Pkwy Ste C, Columbus, GA 31904 Directions (706) 341-4060
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- Cigna
- Health Net
- Humana
- Medicare
- Tricare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. McPherson?
Dr McPherson treats my family member with respect. He uses the minimum amount of meds necessary to achieve best quality of life. He respects my family member’s wishes. He is a very good psychiatrist and we are lucky to have him in Columbus, GA
About Dr. Kevin McPherson, MD
- Psychiatry
- 20 years of experience
- English
- 1477755312
Education & Certifications
- Walter Reed AMC/Natl Capitol Consortium
- University Of Tennessee Health Science Center College Of Medicine
- BROWN UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. McPherson has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. McPherson accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. McPherson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. McPherson works at
Dr. McPherson has seen patients for Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (TMS), Psychosis Due to Mental Illness and Major Depressive Disorder, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. McPherson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. McPherson. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McPherson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. McPherson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. McPherson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.