Overview

Dr. Kevin B Mercure, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Roanoke, VA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from Albany Med Coll and is affiliated with Carilion New River Valley Medical Center and Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Mercure works at Carilion Clinic Internal Medicine in Roanoke, VA with other offices in Christiansburg, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis and Hemorrhoids along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.