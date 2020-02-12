Dr. Kevin B Mercure, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mercure is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kevin B Mercure, MD
Overview
Dr. Kevin B Mercure, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Roanoke, VA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from Albany Med Coll and is affiliated with Carilion New River Valley Medical Center and Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Mercure works at
Locations
Carilion Clinic Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery - Roanoke3 Riverside Cir, Roanoke, VA 24016 Directions (540) 224-5170Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Carilion Clinic Gastroenterology - New River Valley2900 Lamb Cir Ste 230 Bldg A, Christiansburg, VA 24073 Directions (540) 382-9405
Carilion Clinic Gastroenterology - Akers Farm NRV110 Akers Farm Rd, Christiansburg, VA 24073 Directions (540) 382-9405
Hospital Affiliations
- Carilion New River Valley Medical Center
- Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
He and his staff were absolutely wonderful!!! I went in for a routine procedure and was terrified. They were calming & reassuring & professional. Wait was minimal. They took excellent care of me and did a fantastic job! Highly recommend!
About Dr. Kevin B Mercure, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 22 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Albany Med Cntr Div Ge
- Wake Forest U Bap Med Cntr
- Albany Med Coll
Dr. Mercure has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mercure accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mercure has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mercure has seen patients for Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis and Hemorrhoids, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mercure on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Mercure. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mercure.
