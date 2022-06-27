Dr. Kevin Merkes, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Merkes is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Overview of Dr. Kevin Merkes, MD
Dr. Kevin Merkes, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Poway, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Loma Linda University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Palomar Medical Center Downtown Escondido and Palomar Medical Center Poway.
Dr. Merkes works at
Dr. Merkes' Office Locations
-
1
Arch Health Partners15525 Pomerado Rd Ste A1, Poway, CA 92064 Directions (858) 485-6644
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- Palomar Medical Center Downtown Escondido
- Palomar Medical Center Poway
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
- Sharp Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.
How was your appointment with Dr. Merkes?
Although Dr Merkes is very busy, he has always been professional and right on the mark with my medical care. He is the best doctor I have ever had and am very happy he is local to me. Dr Merkes is definitely worth waiting for if there is a waiting list for physicians. I wish more doctors were like him.
About Dr. Kevin Merkes, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 23 years of experience
- English
- 1760578744
Education & Certifications
- Loma Linda University School Of Medicine
- Internal Medicine
A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Merkes has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Merkes accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Merkes has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Merkes works at
30 patients have reviewed Dr. Merkes. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Merkes.
