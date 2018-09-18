Dr. Kevin Mickey, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mickey is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kevin Mickey, MD
Overview of Dr. Kevin Mickey, MD
Dr. Kevin Mickey, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Wayne, NJ. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK.
Dr. Mickey's Office Locations
Pediatric Ophthalmology of Nj PC57 Willowbrook Blvd Ste 411, Wayne, NJ 07470 Directions (973) 256-4111
St Josephs Regional Medical Center11 Getty Ave, Paterson, NJ 07503 Directions (973) 256-4111
St. Joseph's University Medical Center703 Main St, Paterson, NJ 07503 Directions (973) 256-4111
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Wonderful doctor. Thorough, listens to concerns. Spends an appropriate amount of time with patient and parents. Recommend Dr. Mickey and Dr. Yang with no hesitation!
About Dr. Kevin Mickey, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 37 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mickey has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mickey accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mickey has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Mickey. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mickey.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mickey, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mickey appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.