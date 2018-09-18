Overview of Dr. Kevin Mickey, MD

Dr. Kevin Mickey, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Wayne, NJ. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK.



Dr. Mickey works at Pediatric Ophthalmology Of New Jersey in Wayne, NJ with other offices in Paterson, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.