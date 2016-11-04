Dr. Kevin Miller, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Miller is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kevin Miller, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Kevin Miller, MD is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Bloomington, IN.
Dr. Miller works at
Locations
IU Health Orthopedics & Sports Medicine2605 E Creeks Edge Dr, Bloomington, IN 47401 Directions (812) 333-2663
Hospital Affiliations
- Indiana University Health Bedford Hospital
- Iu Health Bloomington Hospital
- IU Health Methodist Hospital
- St. Elizabeth Edgewood Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
Ratings & Reviews
I was able to get in to see him quickly. He has a very nice way about him that makes it easy to communicate. I felt he really listened to me and gave my problems a thorough consideration. He actually called to discuss the results of my MRI. I am very happy with this physician and can recommend him without hesitation.
About Dr. Kevin Miller, MD
- Sports Medicine
- English
- 1922373182
Education & Certifications
- Family Practice and Sports Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Miller has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Miller accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Miller has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Miller. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Miller.
