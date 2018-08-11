Overview

Dr. Kevin Miller, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Oklahoma City, OK. They specialize in Cardiology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER and is affiliated with Alliancehealth Seminole, Arbuckle Memorial Hospital, Norman Regional Hospital, Ssm Health Saint Anthony Hospital Oklahoma City and Ssm Health Saint Anthony Hospital Shawnee.



Dr. Miller works at Midwest City - Suite 300 in Oklahoma City, OK. They frequently treat conditions like Electrocardiogram (EKG), Heart Disease and Cardiac Imaging along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.