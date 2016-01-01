Overview

Dr. Kevin Moore, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Bardstown, KY. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from Johns Hopkins University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Saint Joseph Hospital.



Dr. Moore works at CHI Saint Joseph Medical Group - Cardiology/Electrophysiology in Bardstown, KY with other offices in Jbsa Ft Sam Houston, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.