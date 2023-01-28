Dr. Kevin Moore, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Moore is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kevin Moore, MD
Overview of Dr. Kevin Moore, MD
Dr. Kevin Moore, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Bossier City, LA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 8 years of experience. They graduated from Louisiana State University / School of Medicine In New Orleans and is affiliated with WK Bossier Health Center.
Dr. Moore's Office Locations
WK Bossier ENT & Allergy2449 Hospital Dr Ste 440, Bossier City, LA 71111 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- WK Bossier Health Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Peoples Health
Ratings & Reviews
Office staff very nice, clean office, timely visit, Dr Moore sat and talked with concern about our issue with good recommendations.
About Dr. Kevin Moore, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 8 years of experience
- English
- 1932595154
Education & Certifications
- Louisiana State University / School of Medicine In New Orleans
24 patients have reviewed Dr. Moore. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Moore.
