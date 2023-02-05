Overview of Dr. Kevin Mullaney, MD

Dr. Kevin Mullaney, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Minneapolis, MN. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Abbott Northwestern Hospital and St. Francis Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Mullaney works at Twin Cities Spine Center in Minneapolis, MN with other offices in Shakopee, MN. They frequently treat conditions like Laminoforaminotomy, Spinal Stenosis, Lamina Procedures (incl. Laminectomy, Laminoplasty and Laminotomy) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.