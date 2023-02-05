See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Minneapolis, MN
Super Profile

Dr. Kevin Mullaney, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
4.5 (74)
Accepting new patients
25 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Kevin Mullaney, MD

Dr. Kevin Mullaney, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Minneapolis, MN. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Abbott Northwestern Hospital and St. Francis Regional Medical Center.

Dr. Mullaney works at Twin Cities Spine Center in Minneapolis, MN with other offices in Shakopee, MN. They frequently treat conditions like Laminoforaminotomy, Spinal Stenosis, Lamina Procedures (incl. Laminectomy, Laminoplasty and Laminotomy) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

These providers are on the medical staff of Mayo
Dr. Mullaney's Office Locations

    Twin Cities Spine Center Minneapolis
    913 E 26th St Ste 600, Minneapolis, MN 55404
    Shakopee Clinic
    1601 Saint Francis Ave # 2, Shakopee, MN 55379

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Abbott Northwestern Hospital
  • St. Francis Regional Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Laminoforaminotomy
Spinal Stenosis
Lamina Procedures (incl. Laminectomy, Laminoplasty, Laminotomy)
Laminoforaminotomy
Spinal Stenosis
Lamina Procedures (incl. Laminectomy, Laminoplasty, Laminotomy)

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Laminoforaminotomy Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Lamina Procedures (incl. Laminectomy, Laminoplasty, Laminotomy) Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Surgery Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Neuroplasty Chevron Icon
Spinal Fusion Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Disc Replacement Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Musculoskeletal Function Test Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Periacetabular Osteotomy Chevron Icon
Resection or Ablation of Bone Tumor, Partial or Complete Resection of Bone, Debridement of Bone Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Cauda Equina Syndrome Chevron Icon
Dural Repair or Other Spinal Cord Repair Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Myofascial Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Spinal Compression Fracture Repair Chevron Icon
Spinal Reconstructive Surgery for Deformities Chevron Icon
Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Spondylosis Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 74 ratings
    Patient Ratings (74)
    5 Star
    (65)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (8)
    Feb 05, 2023
    Dr Mullaney is very personable and willing to answer all questions. My surgery went great and even when I had severe nerve pain afterwards he was able to get it under control. I am 3 months out and doing well.
    Delaine — Feb 05, 2023
    Photo: Dr. Kevin Mullaney, MD
    About Dr. Kevin Mullaney, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 25 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1447289160
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Twin Cities Spine Center
    Residency
    • Fletcher Allen Health Care
    Internship
    • UNIVERSITY OF VERMONT
    Medical Education
    • ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE
    Board Certifications
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Kevin Mullaney, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mullaney is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Mullaney has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Mullaney has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Mullaney has seen patients for Laminoforaminotomy, Spinal Stenosis, Lamina Procedures (incl. Laminectomy, Laminoplasty and Laminotomy), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mullaney on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    74 patients have reviewed Dr. Mullaney. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mullaney.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mullaney, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mullaney appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

