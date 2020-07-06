See All Neurosurgeons in West Islip, NY
Dr. Kevin Mullins, MD

Neurosurgery
4.7 (32)
Accepting new patients
32 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Kevin Mullins, MD

Dr. Kevin Mullins, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in West Islip, NY. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Rochester School Of Medicine And Dentistry and is affiliated with Good Samaritan Hospital Medical Center, Saint Joseph Hospital, South Shore University Hospital, St. Catherine of Siena Hospital and St. Francis Hospital & Heart Center.

Dr. Mullins works at SpineCare Long Island in West Islip, NY with other offices in Holbrook, NY, Smithtown, NY and Huntington, NY. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Mullins' Office Locations

  1. 1
    SpineCare Long Island - West Islip
    1175 Montauk Hwy Ste 6, West Islip, NY 11795 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (833) 774-6333
    Monday
    8:45am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Friday
    12:00pm - 3:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
  2. 2
    SpineCare Long Island - Holbrook
    4681 Veterans Memorial Hwy, Holbrook, NY 11741 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (833) 774-6333
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 3:00pm
  3. 3
    St. Catherine of Siena Medical Office Building
    48 Route 25A, Smithtown, NY 11787 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (631) 206-5666
  4. 4
    SpineCare Long Island - Huntington
    110 E Main St Ste 2B, Huntington, NY 11743 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (833) 774-6333
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 3:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Good Samaritan Hospital Medical Center
  • Saint Joseph Hospital
  • South Shore University Hospital
  • St. Catherine of Siena Hospital
  • St. Francis Hospital & Heart Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Spinal Stenosis
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Spinal Stenosis

Treatment frequency



Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Neurostimulation Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Astrocytoma Chevron Icon
Brain Abscess Chevron Icon
Brain and Nervous System Cancer (incl. Gliomas, Astrocytoma, Schwannoma, Medulloblastoma, Chordoma) Chevron Icon
Brain Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Brain Cancer Chevron Icon
Broken Neck Chevron Icon
Cauda Equina Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Cerebral Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak) Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Chiari Malformation Type 1 Chevron Icon
Chiari's Deformity Chevron Icon
Dural Tear Chevron Icon
Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Medulloblastoma Chevron Icon
Meningiomas Chevron Icon
Neurosurgical Procedures Chevron Icon
Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Pituitary Tumor Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Schwannoma Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Injury Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Tumor Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Spondylosis Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stroke
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Subdural Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
4.7
Average provider rating
Based on 32 ratings
Patient Ratings (32)
5 Star
(28)
4 Star
(1)
3 Star
(1)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(2)
Jul 06, 2020
Dr. Mullins has operated on me twice and, both times, I couldn't have possibly been happier with his work. He is caring, attentive, and thorough. My recovery was smooth and follow up appointments went well. To anyone needing back surgery I highly recommend Dr. Mullins.
— Jul 06, 2020
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Photo: Dr. Kevin Mullins, MD
About Dr. Kevin Mullins, MD

Specialties
  • Neurosurgery
Specialties
Years of Experience
  • 32 years of experience
Years of Experience
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1982674461
NPI Number
Education & Certifications

Residency
  • Strong Memorial Hospital
Residency
Internship
  • Strong Memorial Hospital
Internship
Medical Education
  • University Of Rochester School Of Medicine And Dentistry
Medical Education

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Kevin Mullins, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mullins is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Mullins has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Mullins has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

32 patients have reviewed Dr. Mullins. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mullins.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mullins, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mullins appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

