Dr. Kevin Murphy, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Kevin Murphy, MD
Dr. Kevin Murphy, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Jacksonville, FL. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from UNIFORMED SERVICES UNIVERSITY OF THE HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Ascension St. Vincent's Clay County Hospital, Ascension St. Vincent's Riverside Hospital, Ascension St. Vincent's Southside Hospital and HCA Florida Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Murphy's Office Locations
Southeast Orthopedic Specialists Southside10475 Centurion Pkwy N Ste 220, Jacksonville, FL 32256 Directions (904) 634-0640
Southeast Orthopedic Specialists Ponte Vedra232 Ponte Vedra Park Dr, Ponte Vedra, FL 32082 Directions (904) 634-0640
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension St. Vincent's Clay County Hospital
- Ascension St. Vincent's Riverside Hospital
- Ascension St. Vincent's Southside Hospital
- HCA Florida Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- AARP
- Aetna
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Mayo Clinic
- Medicaid
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Meritain Health
- MultiPlan
- Principal Financial Group
- Private HealthCare Systems
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
- Worker's Compensation
Ratings & Reviews
It was a very enjoyable visit. Dr. Murphy was a complete gentleman and showed me the damage on my knee and suggested a brace to wear plus, exercising techniques to do.
About Dr. Kevin Murphy, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 36 years of experience
- English
- 1629026984
Education & Certifications
- Hughston Sports Medicine Hospital
- BROOKE ARMY MEDICAL CENTER
- Dewitt Army Hosp
- UNIFORMED SERVICES UNIVERSITY OF THE HEALTH SCIENCES
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Murphy has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Murphy accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Murphy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Murphy has seen patients for Joint Pain, Osteoarthritis and Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Murphy on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
171 patients have reviewed Dr. Murphy. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Murphy.
