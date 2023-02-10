Overview of Dr. Kevin Murphy, MD

Dr. Kevin Murphy, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Jacksonville, FL. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from UNIFORMED SERVICES UNIVERSITY OF THE HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Ascension St. Vincent's Clay County Hospital, Ascension St. Vincent's Riverside Hospital, Ascension St. Vincent's Southside Hospital and HCA Florida Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Murphy works at Southeast Orthopedic Specialists in Jacksonville, FL with other offices in Ponte Vedra, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Joint Pain, Osteoarthritis and Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.