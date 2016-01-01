See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Columbia, SC
Dr. Kevin Murr, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
0.0 (0)
Accepting new patients
12 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Kevin Murr, MD

Dr. Kevin Murr, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Columbia, SC. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Medical University of South Carolina and is affiliated with Prisma Health Richland Hospital.

Dr. Murr works at Prisma Health Orthopedics in Columbia, SC. They frequently treat conditions like Knee and Leg Fracture and Dislocation Treatment along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Murr's Office Locations

  1
    Palmetto Health-USC Orthopedic Center
    14 Richland Medical Park Dr Ste 200, Columbia, SC 29203

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Prisma Health Richland Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



    Aetna
    Anthem
    Blue Cross Blue Shield
    CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Cigna
    Humana
    MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    About Dr. Kevin Murr, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 12 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1083907125
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Medical University of South Carolina
    Board Certifications
    • Orthopedic Surgery
