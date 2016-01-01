Dr. Kevin Murr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Murr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kevin Murr, MD
Overview of Dr. Kevin Murr, MD
Dr. Kevin Murr, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Columbia, SC. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Medical University of South Carolina and is affiliated with Prisma Health Richland Hospital.
Dr. Murr works at
Dr. Murr's Office Locations
-
1
Palmetto Health-USC Orthopedic Center14 Richland Medical Park Dr Ste 200, Columbia, SC 29203 Directions (803) 296-7846
Hospital Affiliations
- Prisma Health Richland Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Murr?
About Dr. Kevin Murr, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 12 years of experience
- English
- 1083907125
Education & Certifications
- Medical University of South Carolina
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Murr accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Murr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Murr works at
Dr. Murr has seen patients for Knee and Leg Fracture and Dislocation Treatment, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Murr on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Murr has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Murr.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Murr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Murr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.