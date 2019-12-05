Dr. Kevin Murray, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Murray is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kevin Murray, DPM
Overview of Dr. Kevin Murray, DPM
Dr. Kevin Murray, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Fishersville, VA. They completed their residency with Mountain Home VA Hosp
Dr. Murray works at
Dr. Murray's Office Locations
-
1
Foot and Ankle Specialists of the Mid-Atlantic, LLC66 Parkway Ln Ste 102, Fishersville, VA 22939 Directions (434) 979-8116Monday7:30am - 4:00pmTuesday7:30am - 4:00pmWednesday7:30am - 4:00pmThursday7:30am - 4:00pmFriday7:30am - 4:30pm
-
2
Charlottesville, VA (Rio East Ct) Division887 Rio East Ct Ste A, Charlottesville, VA 22901 Directions (434) 979-8116Monday7:30am - 4:00pmTuesday7:30am - 4:00pmWednesday7:30am - 4:00pmThursday7:30am - 4:00pmFriday7:30am - 1:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Augusta Health
- Sentara Martha Jefferson Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Health Net
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Optima Health
- Priority Partners
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Virginia Premier
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Murray?
I have seen two other doctors about my foot problems. Dr. Murray is the most knowledgeable. Unlike the others, he does not dismiss, but follows through. He is working with me so that I, hopefully, can get back to walking. I would give him five stars in every area and would definitely recommend him.
About Dr. Kevin Murray, DPM
- Podiatry
- English
- 1639274301
Education & Certifications
- Mountain Home VA Hosp
- The Pennsylvania State University
- Foot Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Murray has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Murray accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Murray has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Murray works at
Dr. Murray has seen patients for Foot Fracture and Hammer Toe, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Murray on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Murray. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Murray.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Murray, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Murray appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.