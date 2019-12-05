See All Podiatrists in Fishersville, VA
Dr. Kevin Murray, DPM

Podiatry
4.2 (13)
Map Pin Small Fishersville, VA
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Kevin Murray, DPM

Dr. Kevin Murray, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Fishersville, VA. They completed their residency with Mountain Home VA Hosp

Dr. Murray works at Foot and Ankle Specialists of the Mid-Atlantic, LLC in Fishersville, VA with other offices in Charlottesville, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Foot Fracture and Hammer Toe along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Murray's Office Locations

    Foot and Ankle Specialists of the Mid-Atlantic, LLC
    66 Parkway Ln Ste 102, Fishersville, VA 22939 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (434) 979-8116
    Monday
    7:30am - 4:00pm
    Tuesday
    7:30am - 4:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:30am - 4:00pm
    Thursday
    7:30am - 4:00pm
    Friday
    7:30am - 4:30pm
    Charlottesville, VA (Rio East Ct) Division
    887 Rio East Ct Ste A, Charlottesville, VA 22901 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (434) 979-8116
    Monday
    7:30am - 4:00pm
    Tuesday
    7:30am - 4:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:30am - 4:00pm
    Thursday
    7:30am - 4:00pm
    Friday
    7:30am - 1:30pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Augusta Health
  • Sentara Martha Jefferson Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Foot Fracture
Hammer Toe
Foot Sprain
Foot Fracture
Hammer Toe
Foot Sprain

Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bunion
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture of Foot Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Diabetic Foot Care Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fracture
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Sever's Disease Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Optima Health
    • Priority Partners
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Virginia Premier

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 13 ratings
    Patient Ratings (13)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (2)
    About Dr. Kevin Murray, DPM

    • Podiatry
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1639274301
    Education & Certifications

    • Mountain Home VA Hosp
    Undergraduate School
    • The Pennsylvania State University
    Board Certifications
    • Foot Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Kevin Murray, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Murray is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Murray has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Murray accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Murray has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Murray has seen patients for Foot Fracture and Hammer Toe, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Murray on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    13 patients have reviewed Dr. Murray. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Murray.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Murray, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Murray appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

