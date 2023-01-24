Dr. Kevin Murray, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Murray is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kevin Murray, MD
Overview
Dr. Kevin Murray, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Los Gatos, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopaedic Sports Medicine. They graduated from Med Coll Of Ohio and is affiliated with Good Samaritan Hospital, El Camino Health - Los Gatos Campus and Mountain View Campus (El Camino Hospital).
Locations
-
1
Golden State Orthopedics & Spine340 Dardanelli Ln Ste 10, Los Gatos, CA 95032 Directions (408) 413-4270
-
2
Golden State Orthopedics & Spine50 E Main Ave Ste A, Morgan Hill, CA 95037 Directions (408) 414-7292
Hospital Affiliations
- Good Samaritan Hospital
- El Camino Health - Los Gatos Campus
- Mountain View Campus (El Camino Hospital)
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- Delta Health System
- First Health
- Health Net
- HealthPartners
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Murray reviewed pre-op details and covered everything that needs to be done prior to surgery
About Dr. Kevin Murray, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 29 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Med Coll Of Ohio
- Orthopaedic Sports Medicine and Orthopedic Surgery
Dr. Murray has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Murray accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Murray has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
31 patients have reviewed Dr. Murray. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Murray.
