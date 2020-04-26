See All Plastic Surgeons in Chico, CA
Dr. Kevin Myers, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4.7 (12)
Map Pin Small Chico, CA
Accepting new patients
26 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Kevin Myers, MD

Dr. Kevin Myers, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Chico, CA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from Columbia University / College of Physicians And Surgeons and is affiliated with Enloe Medical Center.

Dr. Myers works at NORTHSTATE PLASTIC SURGERY ASSOCIATES in Chico, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Myers' Office Locations

  1. 1
    Northstate Plastic Surgery Center
    1260 East Ave Ste 100, Chico, CA 95926 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (530) 345-5900
  2. 2
    Enloe Medical Center
    1531 Esplanade, Chico, CA 95926 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (530) 345-5900
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Enloe Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Wound Repair
Breast Reduction
Gynecomastia
Wound Repair
Breast Reduction
Gynecomastia

Wound Repair Chevron Icon
Breast Reduction Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Abdominoplasty Chevron Icon
Breast Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Skin and Tissue Reduction Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Adjacent Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Bedsores Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bedsores
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Blepharoplasty Chevron Icon
Breast Lift Surgery Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Lip, Excision or Resection Chevron Icon
Localized Fat Deposits Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Repair of Brow Ptosis and Blepharoptosis Chevron Icon
Skin Excision for Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma of Head, Face, and Neck Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 12 ratings
    Patient Ratings (12)
    5 Star
    (11)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    About Dr. Kevin Myers, MD

    Specialties
    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 26 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1982662086
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Columbia University / College of Physicians And Surgeons
