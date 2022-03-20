See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Columbia, SC
Dr. Kevin Nahigian, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
3.8 (20)
Accepting new patients
33 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Kevin Nahigian, MD

Dr. Kevin Nahigian, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Columbia, SC. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from Georgetown University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Lexington Medical Center.

Dr. Nahigian works at Carolina Shoulder & Knee Specialist in Columbia, SC. They frequently treat conditions like Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain, Osteoarthritis and Joint Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Nahigian's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Carolina Shoulder & Knee Specialist
    810 Mallet Hill Rd, Columbia, SC 29223 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (803) 419-6646

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Lexington Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
All Shoulder or Elbow Replacement Procedures Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Glenoid Labrum Tear Chevron Icon
Internal Derangement of Knee Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Knee Arthroscopy Chevron Icon
Knee Dislocation Chevron Icon
Knee Replacement Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Meniscus Surgery Chevron Icon
Musculoskeletal Function Test Chevron Icon
Myofascial Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Reverse Total Shoulder and Total Shoulder Replacement Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Surgery Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tear Chevron Icon
Shoulder Arthroscopy Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Shoulder Replacement Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Systemic Chondromalacia Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate Chevron Icon
ACL Surgery Chevron Icon
Adhesive Capsulitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) or Posterior Cruciate Ligament (PCL) Tear Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Broken Arm Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
Bunion Surgery Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Release Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Coccygeal Pain Chevron Icon
Complications of Joint Prosthesis Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Elbow Bursitis Chevron Icon
Elbow Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Elbow Tenotomy Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Knee (incl. Bursitis of Knee) Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Open Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Ganglion Cyst Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Hand and Wrist Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Hand and Wrist Fracture Treatment, Closed Chevron Icon
Hand Fracture Chevron Icon
Hip Fracture Chevron Icon
Hip Replacement Chevron Icon
Knee Replacement Revision Chevron Icon
Knee Sprain Chevron Icon
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Above Knee (incl. Hip) Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Below Knee (incl. Ankle) Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Medial Collateral Ligament (MCL) Sprain Chevron Icon
Neck Muscle Strain Chevron Icon
Neck Strain (incl. Whiplash Injury) Chevron Icon
Neuroplasty Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Pyogenic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Runner's Knee Chevron Icon
Sacrum Disorders Chevron Icon
Separated Femoral Epiphysis Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Dislocation Chevron Icon
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis Chevron Icon
Tibia and Fibula Fractures Chevron Icon
Unicompartmental Hip Surgery Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 20 ratings
    Patient Ratings (20)
    5 Star
    (14)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Kevin Nahigian, MD

    • Orthopedic Surgery
    • 33 years of experience
    • English
    • 1316906282
    Education & Certifications

    • Henry Ford Hospital|University Hospital Of Cleveland
    • Georgetown University School Of Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Kevin Nahigian, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nahigian is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Nahigian has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Nahigian has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Nahigian works at Carolina Shoulder & Knee Specialist in Columbia, SC. View the full address on Dr. Nahigian’s profile.

    Dr. Nahigian has seen patients for Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain, Osteoarthritis and Joint Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Nahigian on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    20 patients have reviewed Dr. Nahigian. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nahigian.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nahigian, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nahigian appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

